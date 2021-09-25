Brentford fought back twice to force Liverpool to a 3-3 draw in a feisty Premier League encounter

The Bees salvaged a point for themselves towards the end of the meeting with goals from Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa

Jurgen Klopp's men are now the only team in the EPL so far this campaign without a defeat but have drawn twice

Brentford came from behind twice to salvage a draw against Liverpool in one of the games of the season on Saturday, September 25 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Yoane Wissa’s finish from a few yards out was all the Bees needed to share spoils with the Reds on the night as the game ended in a 3-3 stalemate.

In an entertaining encounter, both sides at some point took control of the game, but neither was willing to let the other run away with the match.

Yoane Wissa scored a late equaliser against Liverpool. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Thomas Frank’s side had initially taken the lead courtesy of Ethan Pinnock, who poked home from close range after some nice work from their talisman Ivan Toney.

The lead would barely last four minutes as Liverpool restored parity through Diogo Jota, who went in unmarked to head Jordan Henderson’s looping cross to the back of the net.

It would be Liverpool who would take the lead this time, as Mohammed Salah got his 100th Premier League goal in style with a goal from close range nine minutes into the second half.

Mo Salah scores again

The goal meant the Egyptian became only the 13th player to reach a century of Premier League goals, and the third to do so for Liverpool after Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen.

Undeterred, Brentford showed a lot of bravery and it was soon 2-2 thanks to Vitaly Janet who nodded the ball just over the line after a melee in the box.

Liverpool defender Curtis Jones initially seemed to have saved the ball from crossing the line but thanks to goal-line technology, the referee’s watch buzzed to confirm another equaliser at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Jones then put Liverpool back in the driving seat of the game with a powerful strike from outside the box which took a slight deflection on its way in, and Salah should have put the game beyond the hosts moments later but his chip could only find the roof of the net.

That miss would eventually count later on as Wissa’s late goal salvaged a point after Ivan Toney’s goal moments earlier was ruled out for offside.

In the end, neither side deserved to lose what was a thoroughly entertaining clash as Liverpool snuck to the top of the table at the expense of Chelsea, who lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the earlier kickoff.

