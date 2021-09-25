Chelsea vs Manchester City saw the Blues lose for the very first time in the English Premier League this season

Gabriel Jesus was the hero for Pep Guardiola’s side as City go level on points with Chelsea on the standings

After losing three consecutive times to a Thomas Tuchel tutored side, Pep Guardiola can now heave a sigh of relief

Manchester City have handed Chelsea their first Premier League defeat of the season as Pep Guardiola’s side were dominant throughout the encounter, BBC reports.

The meeting between both English giants lived all to its pre-match razzmatazz - with the visitors dominant in the early exchanges and it was Gabriel Jesus’ 53rd minute strike that made the difference as City won 1-0.

The encounter came four months after their Champions League final clash and City piled the pressure for most parts of the game.

SkySports are reporting that Jack Grealish’s effort was tipped over bar moments after Gabriel Jesus was denied a second goal by Thiago Silva following a goal-line clearance.

Romelu Lukaku’s tap-in late in the game was ruled out for offside and then Mateo Kovacic's shot was deflected wide, and Grealish was kept out again by Edouard Mendy.

After losing three consecutive times to Thomas Tuchel, City manager Pep Guardiola can now celebrate a win over the German tactician.

The result sees City go level on points with the Blues on 13 to make a statement that City could be gunning for back-to-back Premier League titles.

Next up for City is a trip to to Paris St-Germain in the Champions League and then Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Antonio Rudiger’s future at Chelsea remain uncertain

Meanwhile, German defender Antonio Rudiger could walk away from Stamford Bridge at the expiration of his contract with Chelsea next summer.

The 28-year-old has already entered the final 12 months of his deal and it appears the Blues are not willing to meet his wage demands before committing his future to the club.

Sources claim he currently earns €7 million per season but the defender wants it stepped up to around €11m annually.

Man Utd lose at home to Aston Villa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in the 93rd minute as a tame Manchester United lost 1-0 to Aston Villa at Old Trafford in a pulsating Premier League encounter.

In a game that was meandering towards a draw, there was a string of late drama as Kortney Hause put the visitors ahead with a header in the 88th minute. Read

On the other end, Paul Pogba arguably had his side’s best chance as he nodded a header wide, while Harry Maguire also had a headed chance kept out by Emiliano Martinez.

