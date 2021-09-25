Barcelona have announced that youngster Ansu Fati has returned to the squad ahead of next La Liga game

The 18-year-old Spaniard has been out of action for the past 10 months before making his return to the team

Ronald Koeman and his wards have not been doing well this season in the La Liga and even Champions League

After being sidelined for 10 months, Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona have announced the return of youngster Ansu Fati as the Catalans prepare for their next game against Levante.

This latest development will come as a cheering news for all Barcelona fans considering how the club has been struggling this season in all competitions following the departure of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi was a great player during his time at the Nou Camp and helped the Catalans to win everything before he moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona squad after being sidelined for 10 months. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano

The Argentina international would have stayed at Nou Camp, but Barcelona chiefs were unable to register him due to their financial woes.

November 7 last year was the last time Ansu Fati played for Barcelona in a game against Real Betis as he sustained knee problems.

According to the official statement by Barcelona, the club confirmed that they are happy to have Ansu Fati back in their squad.

Barcelona's reaction

"Ansu Fati has been out of action since the game with Betis on 7 November 2020. That’s ten months, or 322 days, since he was last included in a squad.

"His return is a huge boost for the team. Since making his debut in 2019-20, he has scored 13 goals and given three assists, beating a number of age records and quickly establishing his name as one of the brightest prospects in world football."

Ronald Koeman walks out of press conference

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ronaldo Koeman who is the manager of Spanish giants Barcelona has demonstrated that he is under serious pressure at Camp Nou after failing to answer any question at the press conference.

Barcelona have been struggling this season in all competitions since Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain, and the club's fans are not happy with the situation.

Last week, Barcelona suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and even defender Gerard Pique admitted that his side are not the favourites for the title.

Ronald Koeman failed to speak with any reporter, but he came with his press statement, read and left the room.

