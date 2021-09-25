Lionel Messi is yet to properly settle at French club Paris Saint-Germain as the Argentine and family members still stay at a hotel

Messi’s nightmare in France continues following last weekend’s embarrassment after he was subbed off vs Lyon

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been far from impressive in the three matches he has so far played for the Parisians

Following his move to French club Paris Saint Germain, Argentine legend Lionel Messi is yet to find a permanent apartment in the French capital, SunSport reports.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner who left Barcelona to join PSG on £1million-a-week deal has continued to struggle on the pitch.

England legend Michael Owen earlier stated that the inclusion of the 34-year-old in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad will only make the team weaker.

Lionel Messi not yet settled in France. Photo: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

It went from bad to worse when Messi was substituted against Lyon last weekend, despite that his side were trailing.

As he came off, Messi visibly snubbed Pochettino’s handshake as the pair exchanged words before the superstar made way to the dugout.

Personal problems

Since arriving with his wife Antonela and his three children in August, Messi is yet to find a permanent residence for his family.

They are currently spending a staggering £17,000-a-night (about N10million) at the Royal Monceau, a five-star hotel; although Messi had wanted to rent a £41million castle just outside of Paris.

It was gathered that upon understanding that it was Messi that was interested, the owner of the player’s dream home dubbed the 'Pink Palace' requested for an extra £8.5k per month.

His teammate Angel Di Maria also added that the former Barcelona captain cannot escape his adoring fans.

Di Maria said via Inside Sport:

"When Leo comes to dinner, there are always motorbikes or cars nearby. The people here are very respectful and if we go out they'll leave you alone.

"Now, with Leo, we have nowhere to go."

Ronald Koeman describes Messi as a tyrant

Meanwhile, the manager of Barcelona football club of Spain, Ronald Koeman, has branded ex-captain Lionel Messi as ‘a tyrant’ who wants to win everything; even in training.

The Argentine legend was forced out of the club following financial problems between the club and the La Liga board during the summer.

According to Koeman, Messi’s attitude in training spurred his teammates to become better players, helping to raise the standard of their game as a unit.

How Chelsea tried to sign Marquinhos for €100m

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League club Chelsea made efforts to sign Brazilian defender Marquinhos away from French club Paris Saint-Germain before the summer transfer window closed.

It was gathered that Thomas Tuchel looked to bolster his squad in the defence and they offered a staggering €100m (£86m) in an effort to lure Marquinhos to the Stamford Bridge.

The manager had a great chance to bolster his squad for the first time since he assumed managerial position at the club, but he failed to sign any defender.

Source: Legit.ng