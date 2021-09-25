Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged the club's legend to go for the signing of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

Ray Parlour claimed that the Mali international is the type of player who can help the Gunners this season

Mikel Arteta is currently under pressure at Arsenal and there are reports of the Gunners looking for Antonio Conte

Yves Bissouma who is a Malian professional footballer could be on his way to Premier League side Arsenal in January 2022 after Gunners' Ray Parlour urged his former team to sign him.

Arsenal have not been having business rosy this season in the Premier League which has piled serious pressure on the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

There are even fears among Arsenal fans that the Premier League side could fight against relegation this season due to their recent performance.

Mali international Yves Bissouma in action for Brighton. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on UK Sun and talkSPORT, Ray Parlour explained that Arsenal chiefs should go for Yves Bissouma claiming that the midfielder is the type of player the Gunners need at the Emirates.

Yves Bissouma is currently playing for Premier League side Brighton and the Malian has been impressive so far this term.

Ray Parlour's reaction

"I’ve said for a long time that Bissouma is a top-class player.

"I would love to see him at Arsenal, I said that in the transfer window: the one player I would like to see is Bissouma.

“I think he’s got everything. He’s efficient on the ball, he can put his foot in as well, he can pass.''

Arsenal sign young Nigerian footballer

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how English club Arsenal have signed Munir Muhammad Sada, a 9-year-old Nigerian lad into the club's Academy.

It was gathered that the chap’s father hails from Kaduna state, while his mother is from Katsina, all from the Northern part of the country.

In a statement by Abdallah Yunus Abdallah whose Facebook profile reads ‘information officer at the department of public affairs, govt house Kaduna', Munir is an indigene of Zaria.

Munir Muhammad Sada joined the Arsenal kid’s academy as he signed the contract in the presence of his parents and manager in England.

YamanNews via Naija_Footballers on Instagram claims that the footballer always had a dream of becoming a great football star like Messi.

He started playing football as a career right from his primary school, he became the best young player in his community, and now he is finally in England to pursue his dreams.

