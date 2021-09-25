Samuel Chukwueze was injured at the latter stages of last season during a Europa League semifinal clash between Villarreal and Arsenal

The Nigerian international is yet to gain full fitness and there are reports that he could be offloaded from the Spanish club

Villarreal are desperate in signing David Neres from Ajax and it could be Chukwueze that would get the axe from the club

Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze could be on his way out of Spanish club Villarreal according to latest reports from Spain as cited by Soccernet.

It was gathered that the Yellow Submarines are prepared to offload the Super Eagles winger in order to make room for their major target David Neres.

Chukwueze has not been in action since he was injured in a Europa League semi-final with English club Arsenal back in May.

Samuel Chukwueze in action for Villarreal. Photo: Pedro Salado

Source: Getty Images

His return date remains uncertain as the 22-year-old is yet to gain full fitness and teammate Yeremy Pino seems to have impressed manager Unai Emery in his position, GOAL reports.

Also, latest signing Arnaut Danjuma, who was signed from Bournemouth, has also had enough time to shine.

With these players in top form, it could be a tall order for Chukwueze to get back into first team contention.

