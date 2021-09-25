Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals upon return to Manchester United and now he has moved up the club’s top scorer’s chart

The Portuguese sensation grabbed a brace against Newcastle United and one goal each vs Young Boys and then West Ham

He has now scored a total of 122 goals at the club, overtaking club legend Andy Cole who scored 121 times for the Red Devils

Following his goal against West Ham United last weekend, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has moved up one position in Manchester United’s all-time scorer’s chart, SunSport reports.

The 36-year-old scored from close range after his initial shot was spilled by the goalkeeper before he easily tucked home.

It was his fourth goal since he returned to the Old Trafford club after completing a blockbuster transfer back to Manchester United where he had scored 118 goals before he left to join Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo in top 20 Man Utd scorer's chart. Photo: Ian Kington

Source: Getty Images

Upon his return, Ronaldo scored twice against Newcastle and again versus Young Boys.

Manchester United wrote on their official website:

“CR7 now has 122 goals as a Red and that is one more than Andy Cole, the much-loved Treble winner whom he has overtaken into 17th place on the club’s illustrious goals chart. As you would expect, he isn't finished there.

“Ronaldo’s former team-mate and current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ranked 16th on the all-time goals chart with 126 strikes to his name.”

Manchester United’s top 20 scorers

1: Wayne Rooney (253)

2: Sir Bobby Charlton (249)

3: Denis Law (237)

4: Jack Rowley (211)

5: Dennis Viollet (179)

6: George Best (179)

7: Joe Spence (168)

8: Ryan Giggs (168)

9: Mark Hughes (163)

10: Paul Scholes (155)

11: Ruud van Nistelrooy (150)

12: Stan Pearson (148)

13: David Herd (145)

14: Tommy Taylor (131)

15: Brian McClair (127)

16: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (126)

17: Cristiano Ronaldo (122)

18: Andy Cole (121)

19: Sandy Turnbull (101)

20: Joe Cassidy (100)

What has Solskjaer said about Cristiano Ronaldo?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he denied Cristiano Ronaldo’s request to feature in their EFL Cup encounter against West Ham United.

The Red Devils have crashed out of the championship following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Hammers at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 22.

Ronaldo was rested for the game but Solskjaer hinted that the Portuguese had wanted to feature in that encounter which saw them crash out.

