Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could be on his way to Premier League side Manchester City

This comes after Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour ordered the club to join race in the signing of the Frenchman

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best forwards in the world and has even won the prestigious World Cup title

Sheikh Mansour who is the owner of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City has reportedly told the club's coach Guardiola and other directors to go for the signing of Kylian Mbappe at any cost.

This latest development will come as an interesting one considering how Kylian Mbappe is also being wanted at Real Madrid and will now have to face serious battle from Manchester City.

For more than two seasons now, Real Madrid have been tracking the signature of Kylian Mbappe and the Frenchman has also refused to sign a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

His current contract at Paris Saint-Germain will expire next summer, but the club's chiefs want to keep him for as long as possible.

According to the report on Sportsbible, Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles claimed that City owner Mansour has instructed the club to enter the race for Mbappe.

It is reported that the 2018 World Cup winner is ‘tempted’ by a potential move to the Premier League, despite his long desire to play for Madrid.

Source: Legit