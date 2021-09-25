Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo could be on his way to the Premier League when the transfer window opens

The Nigerian star has been impressive so far this season for Scottish giants Rangers and has scored one goal

Many Nigerian players like Alex Iwobi, Etebo and Kelechi Iheanacho are playing in the Premier League

Those in charge of Scottish giants Rangers have been warned about the possibility of teams in the Premier League coming for their Nigerian star Joe Aribo when the transfer window opens.

This was made known by former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson who stated clearly that the Nigerian attacking midfielder is one of the best in the world.

Playing in England is not new to Joe Aribo as the Super Eagles star has featured for Charlton Athletic before moving to Rangers in Scotland.

Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo in action. Photo by Jasper Jacobs

Source: Getty Images

So far this season, Joe Aribo has been impressive for Rangers in all the 12 games he has featured in creating one assist and netting only once.

According to the report on GOAL and Soccernet, Ferguson explained that he is impressed with Joe Aribo's games and won't be surprised if he moves to the Premier League in the next transfer window.

Barry Ferguson's reaction

“I just feel Joe Aribo is getting better and better with each game I see.

“A lot of people talk about Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos. I think Aribo is one player a lot of clubs down south will be looking closely at.”

Since 2019 that Joe Aribo has been playing for the Super Eagles, the Nigerian midfielder has played eight games for the three-time African champions netting two goals.

Victor Osimhen on fire, scores brace for Napoli in big win

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles attacker Victor Osimhen was on fire for Napoli after scoring twice in their 4-0 away win over Sampdoria at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The 22-year-old forward has now scored five goals in his last three appearances for The Parthenopeans in all competitions.

Osimhen opened the scoring for the Blues in the 10th minute after tapping into the net from close range after receiving a delivery from Lorenzo Insigne from the left flank.

This came moments after he squandered a one-on-one chance with Emil Audero earlier in the encounter.

The former Lille forward completed his brace in the 50th minute with Hirving Lozano claiming the assist this time around. He sent the ball into the 18-yard box and it found the Nigerian who simply converted the opportunity.

