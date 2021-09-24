Real Madrid might be planning to make a move for Liverpool wing-back Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer

The England international has distinguished himself in his position, thereby becoming all managers' delight

Los Blancos will have to put up their best fight if they must sign the defender who has a deal with the Reds until June 2025

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Real Madrid next summer.

The 22-year-old has been one of Jurgen Klopp's trusted players for the past few seasons having exhibited the quality he is made of at a very young age.

He played crucial roles in their Champions League and Premier League triumphs a few seasons back and has scored 10 goals and 47 assists in 184 appearances since he got promoted to the senior team in 2016.

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action during Champions League clash against AC Milan. Photo by Alex Livesey - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

However, despite having a deal with the Merseyside outfit until 2025, Los Blancos are willing to try their luck and lure the England international to the Santiago Bernabeu next year according to SunSport quoting Spanish website El Nacional.

Real are hoping the signing of the wing-back will solve their problems in the right-back position as Alvaro Odriozola is struggling on loan in Italy while Fiorentina and Dani Carvajal are suffering from numerous injuries.

Although he has not found the back of the net this season, he has however created three assists in five appearances across competitions for the Reds and they are one of the favourites to lift the EPL title at the end of this campaign.

Source: Legit