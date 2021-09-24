English fans will soon be drinking beer on their seats while watching a match after a call from a member of the Parliament

Drinking beer while watching a football match has been banned since 1985 for hooliganism reasons but it will soon be a thing of the past

Four-tier clubs in England will be used as test runs before it will be introduced in the elite divisions as well as the Premier League

National League and League Two fans will now be allowed to consume alcohol during matches for the first time in 36 years, Sports Bible.

Football loving fans were banned from consuming alcohol within sight of the pitch in 1985 due to hooliganism.

National League and League Two fans will now be allowed to drink beer during football games in England. Photo by Lars Ronbog/FrontZoneSport

However, other sports like cricket and rugby do not have such restrictions in the United Kingdom as fans can drink alcohol from their seats.

Member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom Tracey Crouch has stated that the view on alcohol and football is outdated.

The alcohol consumption will begin for only clubs in the National League and League Two and if successful the initiative will be rolled over to other top leagues and the Premier League, The Times.

What has been said

Couch said:

"It's not helped when you see scenes like we did at Wembley," she said. "But that's why I would pilot it first. Let's get the data. My view is not some kind of altruistic view that fans should be able to drink at football. It's also about allowing clubs to be able to sustain themselves.

"We can look at things like an independent regulator as part of this process. But football has to take a bit of responsibility for itself and sustain itself better. We kettle people into drinking quickly at half-time. And that is the unhealthy aspect of the football fan's relationship with alcohol. They drink a lot in a short space of time. So my recommendation is to pilot this and not have to down a pint at half-time."

