Goalkeeper David De Gea has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been of great positive result so far himself and his other teammates at Old Trafford.

It is no longer a news that Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus after spending three years for a return to Manchester United, but what football fans are saying now is his performance so far.

In three matches played so far for the Old Trafford landlords, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals and there are high chances of him netting again in Manchester United's next game.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. Photo by Matthew Peters

Source: Getty Images

During Manchester United's last Premier League game against West Ham United, it was David De Gea who saved the Red Devils at the death by saving a penalty which ensured they got the three points.

According to the report on Mirror and Sky Sports, the Spanish goalkeeper explained that Cristiano Ronaldo's influence at Manchester United has been awesome.

David De Gea's reaction

"I think that the impact is already there. It's amazing to have him back at home.

"He's already a legend in the club, so I think for the players, for the young lads, for everyone, he's a great guy to see every day how he works in the gym, how he treats himself, how he takes care of his body, and of himself.

"He is an amazing player and it's great to see him here every day working hard and helping the team.''

