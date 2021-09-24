Popular Nollywood veteran, Kenneth Okonkwo recently shared a post on social media, proof that celebrities can be more than just entertainers

The movie star in his court dress shared a photo where he posed with some young lawyers who are also his fans

The actor's revelation stunned many of his fans who commended him for going outside the shores of Nollywood

A lot of Nollywood stars are doctors, engineers, accountants and lawyers, and while some of them face acting squarely, others still do their job as professional actors and academics.

Just like his colleague, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Kenneth Okonkwo surprised many after he shared a photo of himself in a court dress apparently after a case.

Kenneth Okonkwo and younger counsels Photo credit: @iamkennethokonkwo

Source: Instagram

The actor posed with his younger counsels who doubled as his fans and were also in the courtroom with him.

Okonkwo popularly known for his role in the 1992 movie, Living in Bondage, as Andy Okeke, captioned the post with:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Was at the Court of Appeal today with my lovely younger Counsel, who are also my fans. Nollywood everywhere. God bless you."

See the post below:

Backstory

Kenneth Okonkwo was born in Nsukka, Enugu state. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a master's degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, Akoka.

What social media users are saying

ugomma_nwachukwu:

"More blessings to you, sir."

lydianjohn:

"Beautiful."

roseokorogu:

"Are you a practicing lawyer now?"

official_igweifeoma:

"Nice."

ogahlawrence:

"Congratulations!!"

contehalusineab:

"Boss you are a lawyer?"

seiduadinoyi:

"It was a pleasure sharing the court room with you sir."

Kenneth Okonkwo shares adorable video with son

Popular actor, Kenneth Okonkwo melted hearts online with a totally adorable video of himself with his cute son, Kenechukwu.

The Nollywood veteran took to his Instagram page to share the clip which he accompanied with a beautiful message, advising his fans not to worry about the things they see or hear as God will keep them protected.

Okonkwo, who is best known for his role in the popular movie Living In Bondage, has been in the movie industry for over 20 years.

Source: Legit