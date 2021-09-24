Jose Mourinho has aired his frsutrations about referee Antonio Rapuano who sent off Roma's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini during the game against Udinese

Roma recorded a 1-0- win at the Stadio Olimpico and would face Maurizzio Sarri's Lazion in the Rome derby at the weekend

Pellegrini will not be available for the fixture after being red carded for his second bookable offence for a tackle

Jose Mourinho was not happy with the sending off of Roma's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini in injury time which would make him miss the Rome derby with Lazio at the weekend, Mirror.

The Giallorossi were lucky to have gone away with maximum points after Tammy Abraham scored the winner in the 36th minute to hand Mourinho his fourth win in five matches.

Things has been going according to plans for the Portuguese manager since the season started but well humbled by Hellas Verona last time out.

However, Mourinho's men showed championship credentials after stopping the impressive Udinese at the Estadio Olimpico.

What Mourinho said

And took to his Instagram to air his opinion the referee Antonio Rapuano's decision in sending off his captain.

“To play after a defeat is never easy, and to win again is a great feeling, even if some guy decided to be the protagonist.”

The 58-year-old also wished the referee's decision will be rescinded when his employers appealed the red card ahead of the derby.

He was quoted the Football Italia:

“I don’t know the legal mechanisms in Italian football, but if we can appeal, then we must try.

“I have many doubts that anyone could say that was a deserved second yellow card. If there’s a way of appealing this card, then we must do that and allow him to play on Sunday.”

Mourinho's rivals wishes him well

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Carlo Ancelotti has backed Roma manager Jose Mourinho to win the Serie A title this season despite the rivalry between them, The Sun.

The Real Madrid who was once called dumb by the Portuguese manager later set aside their differences as the Special One later claims that he loves him.

The Giallorossi suffered their first defeat of the season to Hellas Verona 3-2 after winning their first three games this term.

The loss takes Mourinho's men to third on the league standings and it is also Roma's first loss in the new campaign.

