Popular Nigerian singer, Lyta stirred a lot of reactions on social media after his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde called him out back to back for being irresponsible

The young lady highlighted the struggles of caring for their child alone and how he paid her back with evil

Despite the fact that Ayorinde swore never to let her child have anything to do with his father, all seems to be well as Lyta shared a photo with the boy

Nigerian singer, Lyta became the talk of social media for months after his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde decided to announce his shortcomings as a father to the world.

The 22-year-old accused him of neglecting their child and paying her back with evil after she literally became responsible for him at some point.

Ltya poses with his son Photo credit: @official_lyta/@kemiayorinde

Source: Instagram

She rejoiced when she became STD free after two years, having contracted it from the singer.

At some point earlier in the year, Kemi who had kept her son away from Lyta vowed to hold on to the feeling of resentment for him till she dies.

Lyta and his baby

Despite the numerous call out and spilled secrets on social media, it looks like the singer and his baby mama have found a middle ground as he recently shared a photo of himself and his son, Aari.

The singer sat on a chair with his one year old who seemed oblivious of the camera.

Lyta simply captioned the post with:

"Olanrewaju."

See the post below:

Reactions from fans

The post which garnered almost 2k comments had people gushing over the father and son duo.

While some people praised him for making amends, others expressed shock over the fact that he already has a baby mama.

Read some comments below:

prince_olagodo_james_:

"You're cute, your son is cute."

gy_monie20:

"Small Lyta and big lyta."

official_marama:

"Fine boy."

isaac_osayi2222:

"Father and son way."

_danielbryne:

"You're doing well."

iropassdollar:

"Best picture of the year."

realadeshina:

"You too don have baby mama?"

iphonegiveaways4420:

"So, you don later go to your babe back, that’s good. I’m happy for you man."

i.am.nifemi

'This is beautiful."

matelda_og:

"Take good care of your wife and kid it’s not all about big boy kid love and light."

Lyta apologises to baby mama Kemi

Singer Lyta seemed to settle his misunderstanding with his baby mama Kemi Ayorinde after she called him out on social media.

Kemi in a statement said that the singer contributed only N40k for the welfare of their son since he was born. According to her, the singer also could not afford N13k to buy balloons for their son's 1st birthday.

However, in a question and answer on Instagram, Kemi revealed that Lyta called her to apologise for his misbehaviour. According to her, this was after she called him out.

Source: Legit