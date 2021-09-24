Frank Lampard omits Cristiano Ronaldo's name in the list of the best two players he has played against

The retired football star instead said Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi were the best he faced during his illustrious career

After retirement, Lampard has gone ahead to manage the Blues but was sacked after his results aren't impressive

Former Chelsea midfielder and manager Frank Lampard has named Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi as the best two players he ever played against in his career.

Despite playing against Cristiano Ronaldo for six years across competitions, the 43-year-old didn't have a space for the Portuguese in his mentions.

Apart from the countless number of times they met in the Premier League, FA Cup and other competitions, both stars battled it out for the Champions League trophy in 2008 - a silverware that went to Manchester United after penalty shootouts.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard laughing it off with Cristiano Ronaldo during one of their Premier League encounters in January 2009. Photo by John Peters/Manchester United

However, in spite of the many experiences with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Englishman listed both South Americans as the most difficult as reported by Daily Star.

What Frank Lampard said

"There’s two that I would say – one is Messi because I think he’s just the best.

“The other one is Ronaldinho because, in 2005, we went to the Nou Camp, it was my first encounter with a player on a different planet.

“Him and Eto’o on that day, but particularly Ronaldinho’s movements, I was like, wow, this is different.”

Lampard did not totally rule Ronaldo out but just insisted that he never encountered the 36-year-old when he was at his best.

The former Juventus forward parted ways with Man United in 2009 and went ahead to win four more Champions League titles having lifted the silverware the previous year - beating Chelsea in the process via penalties.

Lampard made Ronaldo's admission

“I didn’t play Ronaldo at his peak. I played him at Man United and he was getting towards it, but not in those years at Madrid, where he was just ridiculous,” Lampard said to Coral.

“I feel bad with Cristiano, because what he has done in massive games, and winning finals and stuff; I think that’s such a tight call.

“I didn’t really come against him then, but I feel I did with Messi, and I never got near him – he was just amazing.”

Ronaldo is now back at Old Trafford over a decade after initially leaving them for Los Blancos in 2009.

