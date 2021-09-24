Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere has sparked a conversation about jealousy on social media after he made a statement about EmmaRose ship

Emmanuel and popular dancer, Liquorose seem to have established their relationship in the house and Pere recently dropped a word of warning

According to him, Emmanuel has taken the dancer's spirit and soul and she should stay guarded before he takes her body too

One ship that has sailed in the house to the joy of their numerous fans is the EmmaRose ship and the lovebirds are not slowing down with the display of affection.

In a post sighted on social media, a video captured the moment Pere beckoned on Liquorose and noted that Emmanuel has taken taken over her spirit and body and it is only a matter of time before he takes over her body.

Another video showed the lovers in a tight embrace with Liquorose in a bikini as Emmanuel noted that she belongs to him.

He even questioned the housemates who made remarks and Pere who told him not to say what he does not mean if they wanted to take the dancer away from him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

doitifitseasy:

"Pere has been cool for 4 solid weeks without attachment. He was only joking with them as usual. He is perfectly fine."

nana_xta:

"My general Pere is not lonely abeg. He’s just observing."

hillarychiamakajennifer:

"Ship that is not even interesting...why will Pere care?? Forced ship."

oluwanishola18053:

"Emma rose boring ship zero content I miss Vee and Neo."

lahoro:

"He's very smart, he knows."

Pere reacts to video of Saga saying awful things about him

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saga became the least favourite housemate after Biggie exposed him for the world to see.

Pere who had always thought Saga was his friend got the shock of his life after Biggie played a clip of Saga gossiping and saying awful things about him to Nini.

In a conversation with Pere, Angel asked if he would act on the video and Pere answered in the affirmative, saying that Saga will never see him coming.

