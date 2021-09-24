Odion Ighalo scored a 2nd minute goal in Al-Shabab’s 2-2 draw with rivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday

The Nigerian striker has continued his impressive form at the club making it his fifth goal of the campaign so far

Ighalo is now second on the top scorer’s chart in the Saudi topflight as Cameroon’s Leandre Tawamba leads with six goals

Brilliant Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has continued his impressive goal scoring form for Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League this season, Complete Sports reports.

It took just two minutes for the former Manchester United striker to find the back of the net in their 2-2 draw with Al-Hilal.

It’s the 32-year-old’s fifth goal of the current campaign making it three goals in his last three consecutive games for the club.

Odion Ighalo celebrates a goal. Photo: Eagles Tracker

Source: UGC

He is currently in second position in the league’s scorers chart, just a goal behind Cameroon’s Leandre Tawamba, Score Nigeria reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The draw on Thursday night place Al Shabab in ninth place on six points in the 16-team league table.

He also put up a 5-star performance in Al Shabab’s 3-3 draw with Al Ittifaq in their Saudi Professional Football League clash at the King Fahd International Stadium in their season opener.

Ighalo spotted wearing expensive Fendi shirt

Meanwhile, during the international break, Ighalo’s designer Fendi shirt caught the eyes of fans as he wore the brown outfit which is worth € 295 (about N160,000) on Giglio.com.

According to the platform, Fendi is the temple of Roman fashion. Craftsmanship, exclusivity, research and innovation are mixed with the deep bond with Rome and the undisputed symbol of Made in Italy luxury.

The new collection celebrates the need to highlight the past through futuristic lines. The street line is never missing, designed for a very strong and impressive fashion market.

Osimhen grabs brace in Napoli’s 4-0 thrashing of Samproria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles attacker Victor Osimhen was on fire for Napoli after scoring twice in their 4-0 away win over Sampdoria at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The 22-year-old forward has now scored five goals in his last three appearances for The Parthenopeans in all competitions.

Osimhen opened the scoring for the Blues in the 10th minute after tapping into the net from close range after receiving a delivery from Lorenzo Insigne from the left flank.

The former Lille forward completed his brace in the 50th minute with Hirving Lozano claiming the assist this time around.

Source: Legit Newspaper