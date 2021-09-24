Barcelona have been miserable all season without their former talisman Lionel Messi following their draw at Cadiz

Frenkie de Jong was shown a straight red card as Ronaldo Koeman's men struggled to hit the new campaign running

Cadiz fans were chanting "Where's Lionel Messi" outside the stadium before the game as Barca were held to a disappointing draw

Barcelona are currently struggling in La Liga following their 0-0 scoreline with Cardiz as pressure has continued to mount in Ronald Koeman, Sport Bible, ESPN FC.

The Dutchman's side has been finding it difficult to cope with the absence of Lionel Messi in his squad La Blaugrana have only managed to win two games this season.

Barcelona have been struggling to hit top form since the departure of Lionel Messi. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Barca's disappointing performance in the game

Memphis Depay missed a couple of glaring chances and the sum the disappointing night up, Frenkie de Jong was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

To matters worse for Barca, Cadiz fans were chanting "Where's Lionel Messi" outside the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla before the game.

Koeman's men have scored just eight goals this season same as Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has managed in the league this season.

The result leaves Barcelona in eighth position having played just five games this campaign which the match against Sevilla is still pending.

Fans were not happy with the performance of their team who were dreaded during the years of Messi in the squad.

One fan said:

"I've been watching Barca through on through since 2008, and I can comfortably say that this is the worst Barca I have ever seen. Terrible."

The second fan was not happy with Koeman's performances with the team so far

"I outlasted Valverde, I outlasted Quiqué and I'll outlast you too, Dutchman"

