A young Ghanaian footballer, Edward Kwabena Gyekye, has marked his late mother's fourth anniversary in a special way

The 17-year-old footballer from Atonsu in Kumasi, dedicated a goal he scored in a football match to his late mother

Gyekye's goosebumps-raising post has erupted the emotions of many

A young Ghanaian footballer, identified as Edward Kwabena Gyekye, has honoured his late mother in a special way, erupting the emotions of many on social media.

Gyekye, who hails from Atonsu, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, was marking the fourth anniversary of his mother's demise.

In a Twitter post, the 17-year-old footballer dedicated a goal to his deceased mother after netting one for his team.

RIP mama, I Dedicate this Goal to her - Gh Footballer Stirs Emotions as he Mark's 4th Anniv of Mom's Death. Photo credit: Edward kwabena Gyekye

Source: UGC

Post on Twitter

Gyekye' post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

''Hello Guys I am Edward kwabena Gyekye, a boy from Atonsu and I am 17 years old who loves football.

''Today marks 4years since I lost my mom and I dedicate this goal to her,'' he said.

The goosebumps-raising post has evoked the emotions of many who sighted it on their Twitter feed.

Social media comments

Nana B

''Your mom must be proud of you rn! Keep winning King!''

NAASEI commented:

''RIP to his mom. But Wale of KNUST SCISA has a football age of 17. Thank you.''

@JamerlO_remarked.

''Rip to mommy, but you are not 17 bro.''

Photos Emerge as Friends of Former GIJ Student Share Sad Tributes

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the late sports analyst, Kofi Annor aka Gaddafi, a former student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, who died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the cause of Gaddafi's death is yet to be known, but sources disclosed he passed away on Wednesday.

Friends of the deceased have confirmed his demise, however, some colleagues are posting his photos on social media in disbelief.

Gh Man Touches Life of 72-year-old Woman

In other news, a Ghanaian social media influencer, James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea, has touched the life of a 72-year-old woman who ekes a living from farming.

Nana Tea recalled how he felt the need to buy a new cutlass for the septuagenarian to make weeding in her farm less cumbersome.

Taking to Facebook, he shared that with the help of donors, he was able to frame a photo of her and got her provisions for her upkeep.

Source: Legit.ng