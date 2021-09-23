Yakubu Aiyegbeni married Yvonne, the beautiful daughter of former Nigerian footballer Kadiri Ikhana, back in 2008

Yvonne Lameen Ikhana has taken to her Instagram handle to share their latest family photos - to the delight of her followers

The classy images show the couple flanked by their children as Yvonne stated that the family chose to be “naturally happy”

Yvonne Lameen Ikhana, the wife of former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has taken to social media to gush about her adorable husband as she shared family pictures as seen on Instagram.

In what looks like their latest family portrait photos, Yak and his wife were flanked by their children.

In 2008, Yakubu married Yvonne Lameen Ikhana, the daughter of former Nigerian international footballer Kadiri Ikhana, who is also the father-in-law to former Nigerian international footballer Patrick Ovie.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni and family members. Photo: yvonneayegbeni

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, the beautiful wife wrote:

“With my favourite human, the best man on earth. Yakky-blessing. This was meant to be an actual family portrait, but we chose to be naturally happy instead.

Yvonne who recently turned 40 and took to Instagram on Thursday morning, September 23, to share new lovely family photos.

