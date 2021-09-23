Lionel Messi’s portrait was unveiled by a talented Nigerian artist who sketched an image of the football legend

Deborah Chinomso completed a stunning sketch of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and posted the image on Instagram

She pleaded with her followers to, in turn, help her share the post in order to attract the Paris Saint-Germain star

A talented Nigerian artist Agali Deborah Chinomso has unveiled a portrait of Lionel Messi which she painted, to the delight of her Instagram followers.

Using her handle debbies_art_, Deborah whose profile reads ‘The originator or art’ stunned her fans with an incredible painting of the Argentine legend.

She remade the art four years after she first tried and the latest could be described as the exact replica of what the superstar looks like.

Lionel Messi portrait by Nigerian artiste Deborah Chinomso. Photo: debbies_art

Sharing the image on social media, she wrote:

"Wow…after 4years. Pencil sketch of Leo Messi. Please kindly tag and share, hopefully it gets to him. Duration- 4days. Size- 6ft."

And her followers have flooded the comment section of the post in their bid to help her seek the attention of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

A fan wrote:

“Someday you’ll be linking up with the greats around the world and that’s all facts.”

Another added:

“You just keep getting better every day Deborah.”

One tagged Messi and assumed the PSG star would love it.

“You are doing well @leomessi you will love this.”

Another wrote:

“Beautiful!!! We can see the enormous progress from 2017 to 202 ... Bravo.”

