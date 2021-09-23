Fashion is beautiful and for people who have found their style or carved a niche for themselves, there is an endless limit to what they can wear and how they wear it.

For curvy people, however, it is a different ball game because finding outfits that work for their hips and also accentuates their tiny waist is a chore.

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye is one of the curvy queens who slays every time she rocks an outfit, owing greatly to the fact that she knows the style that suits her body.

Actress Bimbo Ademoye in different outfits Photo credit: @bimboademoye

Regardless of the occasion and outfit, Ademoye always delivers and sends fans gushing over her amazing figure on social media.

A simple look through the actress' page reveals that every dress or piece she wears generously shows off her tiny waist and she uses accessories such as corsets, and belts to highlight it.

If you are a curvy queen and you would like to turn heads like Bimbo, Legit.ng has put together this piece for you.

1. Snatched in Orange

The trick to looking this snatched is to make sure that the designer pays attention to tailoring your dress literally like your body shape.

2. Ankara slay

Who says that your owambe outfits have to be boring simply because your waist is small? Be like Bimbo and simply be ready to flaunt the curves.

3. Denim fashion

Finding the right 'jeans' is another problem curvy people face because of the waist to hip ratio.

From this photo, it is evident that your size is out there, so keep looking!

4. The Belle dress

Be like Bimbo in this piece and earn bragging rights just like she did. Remember that not every style is made for your curvy body.

5. Boss Babe

The goal of finding your style is not to hide your curves but rather to show them off in an effortless manner even if you want to look formal.

A belt like the one in the photo below makes the job easier.

6. Belted up

This is another look that turned out great and this time, a tiny belt did the magic in the waist area.

7. Black and White

This dress looks absolutely stunning on the actress and we love how every detail of her body was taken into consideration.

