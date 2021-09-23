Chelsea and Liverpool have enjoyed a spectacular run of results which has them joint-top on the standings

Both teams share a mind-blowing record of identical results after five rounds of fixtures, including winning matches by similar scorelines

However, Chelsea have uncharacteristically been placed top on the standings above Liverpool who occupy second place

The Premier League has set the record straight on why Chelsea have been placed top of the table instead of Liverpool despite the two teams recording identical results thus far this season.

Chelsea and Liverpool have enjoyed a spectacular run of results which has them joint-top on the standings. photo: Getty Images.

The two heavyweights have collected the same number of points, goals scored, and those conceded after five fixtures played this term.

Both teams kicked off their impressive campaign with a 3-0 victory before following up the result with a 2-0 win.

The two clubs had to settle for a 1-1 draw when they squared off at Anfield and went on to win by a similar scoreline of 3-0 in their recent matches.

However, for some reason, Chelsea are placed above Liverpool on the log rather than the two teams being joint-top.

Why Chelsea are top

An article by the Premier League published on their website has now cleared the air on why the Blues are listed as first.

Rule C.7 of the Premier League state that when two teams have recorded the same results just like Chelsea and Liverpool have, 'they shall be deemed to occupy the same position on the League Table'.

However, because the Premier League table is in vertical order, Chelsea occupy the top place because of alphabetical reasons.

What happens if teams tie until the end of the season?

Should this be the case until the end of the season, the winner of the league will not be determined alphabetically.

Instead, a rigorous process to determine the champions will be initiated.

One of the measures that will be employed according to Rule C.17 will be the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Rule C.17.1 further states that whoever accumulated the most points in the head-to-head record will be crowned the winner.

But if this too fails to separate the two teams, Rule 17.2 will seek to determine the champion based on who scored the most goals as the away side.

Should this be another tie, a play-off match at a neutral ground will be organised to find the winner.

