Popular actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-lover, Kpokpogri have thrown every form of shame in the wind as they continue to spill dirty secrets about each other

Bobrisky who was Tonto's ex-bestfriend is however enjoying every form of misfortune the actress is going through with her failed relationship

The crossdresser took to his Instagram page with a post which saw his rejoicing as the actress is 'disgracing' herself everywhere

Popular actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has been in the news for weeks now over her failed relationship with politician, prince Kpokpogri.

The messy breakup has led to both parties spilling dirty secrets about each other on social media to the satisfaction of many.

One of such people apparently rejoicing in Tonto's predicament is her ex-bestfriend, Bobrisky. The crossdresser had earlier trolled the actress after news of her failed relationship hit the internet.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, Bobrisky mocked anyne who didn't have data in the month of September, seeing as Tonto and her ex-lover are bent on bringing each other down.

Bobrisky continued by saying that he is enjoying the fact that his ex-bestie is disgracing herself everywhere.

He captioned the post with:

"I no well pls, Rita buy me Panadol extra."

Nigerians react

manlikekayyy:

"This is very bad. At least no matter the reason you both fell out, you once shared good memories together."

official_nkechiiziogo:

"Hmmm, she was your best friend bro, so if u guys don’t get along anymore, I don’t think it is a good reason to become enemy."

desmonds_place:

"She will come out stronger and better."

gorgeouz_gorgeouz:

"This wasn’t necessary."

tiaras_apparel:

"It’s obvious you’re not over the friendship."

Tonto Dikeh exposes dancer Jane Mena

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is obviously not one to go down without a fight and she involved well-known dancer, Jane Mena, in her drama with her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

Taking to social media, Tonto reacted to the lawsuit filed by Kpokpogri against her and the DSS where he demanded N10 billion in compensation.

Not stopping there, Tonto also used the opportunity to claim that Kpokpogri had several sex tapes of the popular dancer, Jane Mena, in his possession as well as those of other married women.

