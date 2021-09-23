Shaun Wright-Philips has explained that Michael Essien made Chelsea's training tough under Jose Mourinho

Michael Essien was one of the best offensive midfielder during his playing time in the Premier League

Wright-Philips explained that Jose Mourinho was forced to consider making his Chelsea players wear shinpads

Shaun Wright-Phillips has explained how Michael Essien made training a serious competition years back at Premier League side Chelsea under experienced gaffer Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho is no doubt one of the best coaches in the world considering all the clubs he has managed and the titles he has won so far in his professional coaching career.

In 2004, the man regarded to as the Special One was hired as Chelsea coach by owner Roman Abramovich and the Portuguese shined in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge winning the Premier League titles.

Shaun Wright-Phillips, Essien and Jose Mourinho in action then at Chelsea. Photo by Ian Walton

Jose Mourinho turned Premier League football to serious competitions then as managers like Arsene Wenger, Rafa Benitez and Sir Alex Ferguson faced serious battles from the now Roma coach.

Chelsea signed Michael Essien from Lyon after being recommended by Jose Mournho and the Ghanaian star together with the likes of Ballack, Lampard and Mikel Obi made the Blues' midfield strong.

According to the report on Daily Star, Shaun Wright-Phillips stated that Mourinho was forced to consider making his Chelsea players wear shinpads in training because of Essien.

Wright-Philips' reaction

"The tempo was completely different when I moved to Chelsea. There was a real step up in quality as well.

"It only got worse when Michael Essien joined because Mourinho was at the point where he was thinking about getting the players to train with shin pads on.

"There were so many tackles flying in and training was really competitive so I don't think we would have blamed him if Mourinho made that decision."

