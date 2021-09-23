Cristiano Ronaldo was handed an escort by two burly security guards who drove in a plush Range Rover

It remains unclear if the luxurious top-spec Bentley Flying Spur that Ronaldo drove in is his latest acquisition

The Man United star has a penchant for high-end cars and already boast an incredible collection of top rides which include a rare edition of the Bugatti Centodieci

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show during Man United's midweek training after arriving at Carrington driving a stunning Bentley worth £250,000 (about N141 million).

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed an escort by two burly security guards who drove in a plush Range Rover. Photo: The Sun.

As the 36-year-old made his way to training on Thursday morning, September 23, Ronaldo was seen driving his plush Bentley to Carrington with his two personal bodyguards following very closely behind.

Ronaldo was not in action on the night of Wednesday, September 22, as United fell to West Ham at Old Trafford to crash out of the Carabao Cup.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rung a string of changes for the third-round clash, with Ronaldo among a number of players given a night off.

However, the Portuguese appeared to have put that disappointment behind him as he rolled into Carrington in style.

SunSport reports the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was in the company of two burly security guards who drove in a plush Range Rover.

Ronaldo, who drove alone in the luxurious top-spec Bentley Flying Spur could be seen in a face full of concentration.

It remains unclear if the winger has added the set of wheels to his incredible car collection.

The collection boasts a wide range of luxurious cars, including Lamborghini, Ferraris, and Mercedes G-Wagon.

Earlier in the summer, he was seen taking a tour of Ferrari's Maranello plant where he was claimed he had placed an order for a Ferrari Monza which is worth an eyewatering £1.4million.

However, that is a drop in the ocean when compared to the £8.5million he reportedly splashed to acquire a limited edition of the Bugatti Centodieci.

Man United Crash out of Carabao Cup in Ronaldo's absence

Manchester United playing without Cristiano Ronaldo crashed out of this season's Carabao Cup following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 22.

This was the second meeting between the two teams within just three days when they squared off in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

United emerged victors during the thrilling clash which was characterised by dramatic scenes in the closing stages of the encounter according to the EFL Cup website.

Jesse Lingard struck the winner against the Hammers during the tie, with Mark Noble missing a decisive but controversial penalty with the last kick of the match.

However, West Ham earned perfect revenge over the Red Devils during their trip to Old Trafford, with Manuel Lanzini scoring the all-important goal.

