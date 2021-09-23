Super Falcons of Nigeria this week failed to win the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup losing to South African in Lagos

Captain of the Nigerian team Asisat Oshoala was spotted after the match giving out some cash to Lagos football fans

The fans were seen in joyous mood as many kept on shouting the name of the Barcelona star for more money

Football fans in Lagos have been spotted in a video begging Super Falcons and Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala for money few minutes after the game against South Africa in the final of the Aisha Buhari Cup.

Lagos hosted the competition which was organised to honour the wife of President Buhari who was represented in the final by her daughters.

Super Falcons of Nigeria got to the final of the prestigious competition and to the surprise of many Nigerian football followers, they suffered a defeat against South Africa.

Asisat Oshoala in action for the Super Falcons of Nigeria against South Africa

The likes of Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie and Onome Ebi were unable to save the Super Falcons from suffering a defeat in the final played on Tuesday, September 21.

And while the Nigerian players were leaving the stadium inside the bus, Asisat Oshoala opened the window to see Lagos fans who were shouting her name.

The Barcelona star was also seen giving out some cash from the bus to those calling her.

Asisat Oshoala started her football career on the streets of Lagos where she used to train with boys on the pitch before joining FC Robo.

Since joining Barcelona on a permanent basis, Asisat Oshoala has been impressive for the Spanish side and has scored 40 goals.

Before teaming up with Barcelona, the 26-year-old also played in the Chinese Super League, Liverpool and also Arsenal in the United Kingdom.

Asisat Oshoala begs Nigerians for forgiveness

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigeria's Super Falcons were stunned by their South African counterparts in the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup this month.

The Bayana Bayana claimed a 4-2 triumph over the host team at the newly refurbished Mobolaji Johnson Stadium on Tuesday to claim the title.

Oshoala has now sent an apology note to all Nigerians through her official Instagram page after the country's women national team let them down.

The striker has now returned to her Spanish League cup as the season continues with Barcelona ladies hosting Valencia on Saturday, September 25.

