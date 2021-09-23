Antonio Rudiger has been one of the best players at Chelsea so far this season in the Premier League and other competitions

And his brilliant performances have caught the attention of German side Bayern Munich who want his signature

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are the other two sides who are interested in the signing of Antonio Rudiger

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the race to sign Germany international Antonio Rudiger who has been in sparkling form for Chelsea this term.

The German giants are said to be aware that Antonio Rudiger has not signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge and they want to explore the chance of luring the big defender back to his country.

Antonio Rudiger's current deal at Chelsea will be expiring at the end of next summer and Thomas Tuchel who is the coach of the London based side wants the German to commit his future to the club.

Antonio Rudiger in action for Chelsea. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL and Daily Post, Bayern Munich have established talks with Antonio Rudiger's agent Sahr over the possibility of him moving to Germany.

However, the talks is still in preliminary stage as Antonio Rudiger has not decided if he would continue with Chelsea next summer or walk away.

Currently, the German is focused towards helping the Blues this season in all competitions unlike he did last season when Chelsea won the Champions League title beating Man City.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger and his teammates at Chelsea are currently topping the Premier League table and the Blues have not lost any game so far.

