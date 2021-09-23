Samuel Kalu scored a late equaliser for his side in Bordeaux’ 3-3 draw with Montpellier in a French Ligue 1 showdown

The Nigerian international who was introduced into the game at the start of the second half scored a wondrous goal

Kalu dribbled quite a number of the opposition defenders before slotting home to help his side share the spoils

Nigerian international Samuel Kalu grabbed a brilliant goal helping his club Bordeaux to a 3-3 draw with Montpellier in the French Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.

Soccernet are reporting that the Nigerian star has struggled since surviving a scary incident where he fainted on the pitch, but recovered and played for just 14 minutes in his side’s 2-2 draw at Marseille.

Against Montpellier, Kalu was introduced at the start of the second half when his side was 2-1 ahead after Hwang Ui-Jo and Onana’s goals.

Samuel Kalu in action for Bordeaux. Photo: Pierre Costabadie

Source: Getty Images

But the hosts roared back after the break and looked set to bag all three points as Germain scored another and Mollet struck a third with just 20 minutes left of regulation time.

Kalu made a solo run and pulled his side back into the game in the 85th minute, dribbling past several Montpellier defenders before putting the ball at the back of the net, GOAL reports.

It’s Kalu’s first Ligue 1 goal of the season. The winger hit the target four times in 20 league games for Bordeaux last season.

How did Kalu faint on the pitch?

Meanwhile, Samuel Kalu will be counting his luck after he collapsed on the pitch during the third minute of a Ligue 1 game between Bordeaux and Marseille at the Stade Valedronne.

The Nigerian international went to the ground after French midfielder Dimitri Payet was about taking a free kick in the sixth minute.

The temperatures at the Valedronne was very hot desperate the game during the evening hours of the day.

Players from both teams quickly requested medical attention as the forward got back on his feet before being escorted out on the sidelines.

A similar incident occurred during the euro 2020 championship when Danish captain Christian Eriksen collapsed to the ground in their opening group game against Finland.

