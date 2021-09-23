Marcus Rashford underwent a shoulder surgery after England’s campaign at Euro 2020 last summer and he is recuperating

Manchester United manager Solskjaer has disclosed that the striker will not return to action until after the international break

In his absence, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood have been instrumental in United’s four wins and a draw in the Premier League so far

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has disclosed that striker Marcus Rashford who is nursing an injury will not be available until after the international break.

Metro informed the club fans not to expect the forward this weekend, although he is working hard to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

The England striker missed the beginning of the new season following a surgery to his shoulder at the end of England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Marcus Rashford will return after international break. Photo: Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood have been the one deployed to take Rashford’s position in the new campaign and United have registered four wins and a draw in the Premier League so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Shortly before their Carabao Cup loss to West Ham United on Wednesday, Solskjaer confirmed that Alex Telles would return to action, but Rashford will still be out for a few more weeks.

Solskjaer told Manchester United website:

“Yeah it’s going well. They’ve worked really hard, both of them. Alex is a bit further on than Marcus. I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break but Alex has worked well and will be in the squad as well.”

Before his surgery, former United striker Dimitar Berbatov said that he sees Rashford as one of three players who will ‘dominate the future’ of football.

Man Utd crash out of EFL Cup

Meanwhile, Manchester United have crashed out of this season's EFL Cup championship following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 22.

This was the second meeting between the two teams within just three days when they squared off in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

The Hammers emerged victors during the thrilling clash which was characterised by dramatic scenes in the closing stages of the encounter according to the EFL Cup website.

EFL Cup Fourth Round fixtures

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City will continue their EFL Cup title defence with a trip to the London Stadium to battle West Ham United in the fourth round of the championship.

The eighth-time winners advanced to the next round following their 6-1 triumph over Wycombe earlier this week.

Chelsea and Arsenal were also handed a date with EPL rivals Southampton and Leeds United respectively as they equally hope to contend for the silverware.

Source: Legit