Paul Onuachu remains unstoppable after scoring his sixth goal in seven Belgian League appearances this campaign

The Super Eagles attacker was on target twice when Genk were beaten 4-2 by Antwerp during their midweek fixture

So far, Onuachu has eight goals in 11 games across competitions for his side and he could surpass his 35 goals record from last season

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu improves his goal tally in the Belgian Jupiler this campaign after scoring twice for KRC Genk in their 4-2 defeat to Antwerp.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the meeting before completing his brace through the spot in the 80th minute.

He has now scored six goals in seven league games for the Blue-White as they currently occupy the fifth position on the table with 14 points after eight games as reported by Complete Sport.

Genk players celebrating one of Paul Onuachu's goals in their 4-2 defeat to Antwerp. Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

His goals were however rendered mere consolation as goals from Ritchie De Laet, Koji Miyoshi, Michael Frey, and Birger Verstraete sealed the win for the home team in the 27th,37, 41st, and 69th minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How many goals has Paul Onuachu so far this season?

Meanwhile, Onuachu's total tally across competitions for his club so far this season stands at eight goals and he is in line to surpass the 35 goals record he set last season.

The Super Eagles forward moved to the Belgian club in 2019 and has scored 53 goals and seven assists in 80 games - meaning he has contributed 80 goals in all.

Coach John van den Brom and his men will now focus on their next league game to improve their chances of finishing strong on the table at the end of the campaign.

Wilfred Ndidi, Chidera Ejuke rated high in FIFA 22

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles duo Wilfred Ndidi and Chidera Ejuke are the most rated Nigerian players on the latest edition of the FIFA video game.

For the second time in a row, the Leicester City defensive midfielder is the most ranked Nigerian star with a rating of 85.

This is an improvement to his ranking in the previous edition of the gaming after finishing with the rating of 84 on FIFA 21.

Source: Legit.ng News