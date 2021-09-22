EFL Cup fourth round draws have been concluded as Man City are scheduled to face off with West Ham

Chelsea got Southampton while Liverpool were handed Preston North End as the competition hots up

Pep Guardiola's side the defending champions and they will aim to add to their tally to become the team with the most EFL Cup title

Manchester City will continue their EFL Cup title defence with a trip to the London Stadium to battle West Ham United in the fourth round of the championship.

The eighth-time winners advanced to the next round following their 6-1 triumph over Wycombe earlier this week.

They will face off with fellow Premier League outfit as they hope to retain the title and become the team with the most trophies in the competition.

Pep Guardiola and his crew posing with the EFL Cup trophy after their triumph over Tottenham last season. Photo by Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea and Arsenal were also handed a date with EPL rivals Southampton and Leeds United respectively as they equally hope to contend for the silverware.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool got the easiest draw in the fourth round as they have booked a date with Preston North End.

EFL Cup fourth round fixtures

Chelsea vs Southampton

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Stoke City vs Brentford

West Ham United vs Man City

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland

Preston North End vs Liverpool

Leicester City battle Brighton & Hove Albion while Liverpool travel Preston North End as the fourth round draws were conducted after teams wrapped up the third round in styles.

Meanwhile, both Man City and the Reds are the joint record holder with eight titles each.

How Man United crash out of EF:L Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United have crashed out of this season's EFL Cup championship following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 22.

This was the second meeting between the two teams within just three days when they squared off in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

United emerged victors during the thrilling clash which was characterised by dramatic scenes in the closing stages of the encounter.

