Arsenal have qualified into the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup following their commanding 3-0 win over Wimbledon

Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith-Rowe and Eddie Nketiah were the scorers on the night in the game played at the Emirates

The north Londoners will be involved in a derby with Tottenham in the Premier League as they look to continue their three-match unbeaten run

Arsenal continued their winning streak in all competitions as they made a light workout of Championship side AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup third round tie.

Summary of the game

The Gunners were in cruise control of the game as they were awarded a penalty after Gabriel Martinelli was brought down in the box.

Lacazette, Rowe, Nketiah score in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Wimbledon. Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse

Captain of the night Alexander Lacazette sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-0 after just 11 minutes.

Mikel Arteta's men had to wait until the 77th minute to double the advantage through substitute Emile Smith-Rowie who applied the finish from a Lacazette's assist to make it 2-0.

And the goal of the game was scored by Eddie Nketiah who is just making his first appearance from the north London club.

Cedric Soares gave a cut-back pass to the 22-year-old who brilliantly hit the ball stylishly to beat the keeper and made it 3-0 in the 80th minute.

Arsenal's season so far

Arsenal seems to have found their rhythm this season after losing their first three opening Premier League matches.

The Gunners started their resurgence in their Carabao Cup second-round win over West Brom with a resounding 6-0 win after losing their first two league games to Brentford and Chelsea.

Despite the embarrassing 5-0 loss to Man City at the Etihad, Arteta's men won gone on to beat Norwich City and Burnley as well as Wimbledon in their Cup game.

The Gunners will now welcome north London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates in a crunch Premier League as they look to rise above 13th position on the log.

