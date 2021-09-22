Chelsea who are reigning European League champions have qualified for the next round of the Carabao Cup

The Stamford Bridge landlords triumphed over visiting Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties in the third round game played on Wednesday night

Thomas Tuchel and his wards have been superb so far this season in the Premier League and other competitions

Chelsea on Wednesday night, September 22, advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after beating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties in what was a tough game for Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel and his wards before this game have already defeated Aston Villa in a Premier League game in which Romelu Lukaku netted brace in an emphatic win for the Blues.

Chelsea fans would have thought that their encounter against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup would be a nice ride, but they were made to fight hard for their win.

Chelsea players against Aston Villa in Carabao Cup. Photo by Craig Merce

Source: Getty Images

Timo Werner scored the first goal for Chelsea in the 54th minute before Aston Villa restored parity in the 64th minute through Cameron Archer.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Both teams failed to find the back of the net throughout the whole 90 minuted before going into penalties and Chelsea won 4-3.

The Blues will now hope that they continue with their impressive performance this season in all competition.

Chelsea legend John Terry praises Thiago Silva

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Thiago Silva's incredible performance for Chelsea over the weekend in their Premier League win over Tottenham in the London derby has earned him accolade from the Blues' legend John Terry.

The Brazilian footballer was in superb form for Chelsea netting the first goal which helped the Blues to beat their opponents 3-0 in what was a comfortable win.

With his goal against Tottenham, Thiago Silva is now Chelsea's second oldest player behind Didier Drogba to score in the Premier League which is an incredible record.

Didier Drogba was a goal machine during his time at Chelsea as the Ivorian helped the Blues to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles.

John Terry was very glad watching Thiago Silva against Tottenham and therefore offered his support for the Brazilian.

Source: Legit.ng