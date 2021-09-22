Massimiliano Allegri grabs his first win as Juventus defeated Spezia 3-2 in a crunch Serie A encounter

Goals from Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt inspired the Old Lady to their first triumph in the Italian topflight

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Gyasi and Janis Antiste's efforts ended up mere consolations as they ended up losing the game

Juventus recorded their first Serie A victory this season after beating Spezia 3-2 at Stadio Alberto Picco on Wednesday, September 22.

The Old Lady were able to push their disappointments in their first four games of the season behind to grind out the desired result in this one.

Moise Kean opened the scoring for the visitors just two minutes before the half-hour mark after firing home from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Juventus stars celebrate after a crucial victory over Spezia as they grab their first Serie A win. Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The Italian footballer got his supply from Adrien Rabiot through a head and then launched a low but powerful shot into the left bottom corner of the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, his lead was cut short by Emmanuel Gyasi 33rd minute effort from close range after sending the ball into the roof of the net.

Who did Ronaldo's goal celebration after scoring?

And he went straight ahead to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's famous goal celebration in front of the jubilant home fans.

19-year-old Janis Antiste doubled the hosts' lead four minutes after the resumption but an equaliser from Federico Chiesa leveled parity for the visitors in the 66th minute.

Matthijs de Ligt got his name on the scores sheet in the 72nd minute giving Massimiliano Allegri his first win since he returned to Juve's dugout in the summer.

They have now moved out of the relegation zone as they currently occupy the 13th position on the table with five points after five games as reported by Marca.

Why did Allegri used abusive words on the players

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Massimiliano Allegri was clearly left angry after Juventus shared spoils with rivals AC Milan in their fourth league game of the season.

The 54-year-old stormed off the pitch swearing and yelling at the players after their disappointing display that saw the visitors run off with a point at the end of the meeting.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for the home team just four minutes into the encounter through a solo effort after breaking loose from the midfield before heightening Mike Maignan in the end.

Source: Legit