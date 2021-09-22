Organizers of the Big Brother Naija show are on a mission to get the housemates on edge and it is starting to look like a successful tactic

Saga became withdrawn and distraught after Biggie instructed Nini to leave the house for 24 hours for a secret mission

The uncertainty surrounding Nini's disappearance is starting to get to everyone in the Shine Ya Eye house as Angel calls out Pere

The sixth season of the Big Brother Naija show currently ongoing has taken a new twist which has put the housemates on edge.

Biggie gave Nini a new task and instructed her to leave the house through a secret door for 24 hours, an act which saw the other housemates search frantically for her.

Nigerians react as Angel drags Pere Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@pereegbiooficial

Source: Instagram

Saga became distraught to the point of tears over the sudden disappearance his love interest.

Angel blasts Pere

As Nini's disappearance becomes more disturbing, it started to get to other housemates as well. Inna video sighted by Legit.ng, Angel insulted Pere over a statement.

Apparently, the actor had been proposing theories and asking questions, something Angel found annoying.

The young lady noted that she had mentioned earlier that the joke being played on them was no longer funny and if accusatory fingers should be pointed, it should be directed towards Pere.

According to Angel, he agreed to be a wildcard and played it well and people should actually be scared of him.

Angel asked if anyone was having fun and warned Pere whom she called a fool not to try rubbish with her because she was already stressed and Pere shouldn't send any stupid energy her way.

Nigerians react

crucifi_x:

"This one is just in the mood to fight, I’m glad pere ignore her."

nanya_ike:

"So it's pere now everyone is blaming angel...if Na Whitemoney..you talk too much."

dindoook_:

"See how angel is talking to someone, assuming pere return it to her now, people would have started hitting on pere like they did to boma."

beethemoonchild:

"I think angel just crossed a line right now, situations like this affect not only you but everyone! This is totally unacceptable."

cici_tos_tos:

"She is just fighting a baseless fight! Is it a sin to come in as wild card?"

mahliclassic:

"He shouldn't be blamed, but he should also stop looking for who to blame."

enyoreji:

"See how she is insulting Pere. If he returns the favour now, mental health will enter the chat. Continue."

Biggie issues strike to Nini and Saga over disobedience

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Saga and Nini, were rewarded for their actions of disobedience some weeks ago in Big Brother’s house.

Both housemates had occupied the exclusive Head of House (HOH) lounge two weeks before and failed to clean it up for the next HOH.

The garden area of the house was completely disorganised and packed full of garbage. Biggie instructed both housemates to clean up the entire mess without assistance from their fellow contestants.

The punishment from Biggie came as a relief to fans of the show who have had mixed feelings about the housemates.

