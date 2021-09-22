Emmanuel Emenike who helped Nigeria win AFCON in 2013 completed his exotic multimillion naira mansion in Owerri

The former Super Eagles striker has continued to give his Instagram followers a glimpse of what the beautiful edifice looks like

Emenike has now shared a stunning clip showing off the golden fittings in his expansive living room to get his followers buzzing

They all glitter and sparkle - from the wall designs, to the chairs and to the marble floor as Nigerian ex-international Emmanuel Emenike shows off his lavish living room.

Emenike, in 2019, launched his beautiful and expansive mansion in Owerri, the Imo State capital, where guests could not help but swoon on the masterpiece.

In a new social media footage, the AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer showed off one of his spoils, a lavish living room in his duplex.

Emmanuel Emenike shows off his expensive living room. Photo: emenike_9

Clad in shorts and sleeves shirt, Emenike was captured relaxing on the couch as the camera captured the crispy marble floor as well as the wall designs which were all in gold.

There's a huge open hallway with impressive gold carved artwork hanging from the wall and a standard snooker board could be seen right behind the dining set.

Only recently, Emenike welcomed Nollywood star Osita Iheme, famously known as ‘Pawpaw’, and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest to his lavish home.

The celebrities have continued to support each other in family life as well as business as they were seen sharing precious moments together as sighted on Instagram.

After arriving at the player's residence, the socialite Cubana Chiefpriest filmed the exterior of Emenike’s home as he drove through the gate which opened automatically. .

Emenike arrives Club X Shrine in diamond necklace

Emenike is a man who has continued to lavish cash on luxury as he recently wore a golden necklace to club X Shrine owned by his friend and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest.

Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest is famous for establishing nightclubs and hotels in different parts of the country, but that of Owerri continues to rock with the presence of celebrities.

Emenike’s golden necklace could be quickly seen as it continues to glitter despite being in a relatively dark corner of the facility.

The Nigerian star who scored 9 goals in 37 appearances for Nigeria’s senior men national team between 2011 and 2015, last played for Belgian club Westerlo.

Obafemi Martins arrives nightclub in diamond wristwatch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins lit up a night club with his presence having rocked a lavish diamond wristwatch to the hangout.

A clip made the rounds on social media showing the Nigerian footballer who last played for Wuhan Zall of China donning the multi-million Naira time-piece on his wrist.

‘Obagoal’ who is gradually becoming a celebrity is famous for lavishing cash on luxury items including cars, houses – and he even own an exotic yacht.

