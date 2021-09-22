Anthony Joshua was scared the first time he asked Jay Z for a picture when they met at Will Smith's movie premiere

The 31-year-old said he forcefully grabbed the moment and the music mogul looked like he was going to punch him

Joshua is however a few days away from his title defence against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua recalls how Jay Z looked like he was going to punch him when he ambushed the music icon for a picture during Will Smith's movie premiere some years ago.

The 31-year-old who is currently preparing to defend his titles against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, September 25 admits that he has been an admirer of the businessman for a long time.

Joshua highlighted the 51-year-old's rags to riches story as part of what made him fall in love with him and that was why he could not resist getting a snapshot with him when they met.

Anthony Joshua and Jay Z when the boxer forced a photograph out of the music mogul. Credit - @anthonyjoshua

SunSport quoting the Nigerian-born British boxer speaking with William Hill said he was at the right time before he could get his dream photograph with Jay Z.

What Anthony Joshua said

"Thank God I stood at the right side. As he come up, I was kind of like (grabs his wrist), 'Jay, do you mind if I get a picture?'

"And he kind of looked at my hand, yeah, like, 'Boy, I will bust your head if you don't get off my hand. But it was just one of those things where I just gave the guy the camera.

"And in that picture, I think it's one of the first pictures on my Instagram, Jay-Z has just got a plain face. And there's me with a big smile."

Joshua will defend his titles against Usyk after a much-anticipated unification bout against Tyson Fury has been put on hold indefinitely.

What Joshua will lose despite fighting Usyk

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend as he is set to miss out on £85million (N47bn), Mirror.

AJ's forthcoming clash with Usyk does not represent his career-high payday so far, earning £50m less than his historic rematch with Andy Ruiz which brought him home over £66 million.

The British-born Nigerian fighter will pocket £15m which is far less than what he earned when he stopped the Bulgarian Brut Kubrat Pulev.

