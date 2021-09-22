Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky got people talking after he revealed how he has been using identifying as a woman to his advantage

Nigerian actress Seun Osigbesan reacted in disgust, called him an agent of the devil and prayed for the judgement of God to be upon him

Bobrisky in reaction to Seun's statement noted that she is not being forced to like him and bragged about having a larger audience to drag her

While speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Chude, Bobrisky revealed that being a woman has paved the way for him and people did not associate with him as much when he was a man because he didn’t have money.

Nollywood actress Seun Osigbesan took to her page to air her displeasure and revealed her blatant disgust for the crossdresser.

The actress described him as a disgrace to manhood and laid curses on Bobrisky.

Bobrisky replies

Bobrisky disclosed that despite the fact that he already promised not to fight on social media, he will not condone nonsense.

The crossdresser noted that nobody has forced the actress to like him and she needs to keep his name out of her mouth.

He continued by warning Osigbesan not to post him on her page anymore and since their paths have crossed, he will punish her by dragging her on his page.

Bobrisky called the actress different names and also reminded her that he has a large audience but he would not give her free publicity.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

sheis_blessing:

"The fact that bobrisky is abusing a naturally pretty woman is so funny to me, no matter the amount of make up bobrisky wears, or the forming of accent he is still a man."

__ari_elle___:

"That clap back did absolutely nothing. Nonsense."

chief_abies:

"He didn’t drag anyone here. The lady is hands-down beautiful and a truth teller. She said what she said!"

simplyabde:

"It’s the Nigerian recognition that has made this Bob so bold. Imagine."

_airneh_:

"Lol, we have accommodated alot of nonsense from him."

Bobrisky says controversies help him stay relevant

In an interview with Chude, the effeminate celebrity admitted that he is not a woman and also noted that the different things being said about him keeps him relevant.

On the question of his gender, the effeminate figure truthfully admitted that he cannot call himself a woman but he wants to be a boss of his own, so he uses what he has to get what he wants.

He further disclosed that he allows people say anything they want about him because that is what keeps him in the news all the time and the moment he offers an explanation, he will cease to trend.

