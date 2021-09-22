Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was spotted distributing footballs to youth while campaigning for the post of governor ahead of the 2023 elections

The 50-year-old was spotted on a truck as his supporters followed him about in Nnewi, Anambra state

The oil mogul's football club Ifeanyi Ubah FC were relegated from the Nigerian Professional Football League last season

Young Progressives Party (YPP) gubernatorial candidate Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has flagged off his campaign to become governor from Anambra state, Facebook.

The owner of Nigeria Professional Football League side Ifeanyi Ubah FC was spotted on a truck distributing footballs to youths.

Nigerian youths troop out into the streets as they jostle for balls distributed by Ifeanyi Ubah Photo by Facebook

Source: Facebook

The oil-mogul along with his followers campaigned around Nnewi town as youths trooped to the streets to support the philanthropist.

The 50-year-old assured his supporters that the forthcoming election in the state would be free and fair countering the rumours that it will be rigged.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ubah on rigging elections

Ubah was quoted by This Day:

“It is only a rumour, and the people are buying into it that a particular candidate has the ear of everybody and will rig the election, but it is not true. Even the the president himself will not stake his credibility for Anambra State election. He is already on his way out, so I wonder why he will want to destroy his personality by rigging the election.”

Ubah football club finished in 19th position at the just concluded season and have therefore been relegated to the second division in the coming season.

Air Peace rewards Super Falcons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Super Falcons got a huge compensation from Air Peace President Allen Onyema with the sum of N20million after the Aisha Buhari tournament, Punch, The Guardian.

The reigning African champions finished behind South Africa after losing to the Bayana Bayana team by 4-2 at the Mobalaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

Half of the N20m is meant for the Falcons 99' set while the remaining 50 per cent is the prize money for the current squad who were runners-up in the competition.

Source: Legit.ng