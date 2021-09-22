Pep Guardiola could be on his way back to Spanish giants Barcelona according to the wish of Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is of the view that Pep Guardiola would be able to handle Barcelona perfectly

Current Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is under pressure following disappointing results so far this season

Joan Laporta who is the president of Spanish giants Barcelona is now reportedly planning to bring back Pep Guardiola to Camp Nou either as a coach or Sporting director.

Pep Guardiola ins currently the manager of Premier League champions Manchester City and has a contract with the Citizens until the year 2023.

Ronald Koeman has been under serious pressure at Barcelona this season and the club's fans are still battling with their embarrassing home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

According to the report on 90min and El Nacional, Joan Laporta feels Pep Guardiola would be the one to change the fortune of Barcelona and would do all things possible to lure him back.

Pep Guardiola is not new at Camp Nou as the Spaniard was coach of Barcelona between 2008-2012 before he left.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola and his wards are currently doing well in the Premier League even though they are facing serious battle to retain their title from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman walks out of press conference

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ronaldo Koeman who is the manager of Spanish giants Barcelona demonstrated that he is under serious pressure at Camp Nou after failing to answer any question at the press conference.

Barcelona have been struggling this season in all competitions since Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain, and the club's fans are not happy with the situation.

Last week, Barcelona suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and even defender Gerard Pique admitted that his side are not the favourites for the title.

Barcelona will be facing Cadiz on Thursday, September 21, in what is expected to be another tough La Liga game for the Catalans and they must seek redemption with this fixture.

Ronald Koeman failed to speak with any reporter, but he came with his press statement, read and left the room.

