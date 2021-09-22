Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed by former teammate Paul Scholes who named him as true professional

Paul Scholes has explained that Cristiano Ronaldo was on another level during his first stint at Manchester United stressing that the Portugal international would go extra mile to distinguish himself.

For six solid years at Old Trafford, Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo were teammates from 2003-2009 and recorded successes before the Portuguese moved to Real Madrid.

During their stay together at Manchester United, Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, FA Cup, League Cup and one Champions League title which was incredible.

Paul Scholes and Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. Photo by Kiyoshi Ota

Source: Getty Images

To crown it all then, Cristiano Ronaldo also won his first Ballon d'Or award while playing for Manchester United before adding four more at the Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid.

According to the report on Daily Star and Premier League Productions, Paul Scholes admitted that he has not seen any professional greater than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paul Scholes' reaction

"Eric was very similar but Cristiano was still on another level from that. Eric did go out and practice but he wasn’t so much a gym person.

''Cristiano did all of his practicing before and after training and also made sure that he was stronger for the Premier League by going into the gym afterwards.

"I’ve never seen a more professional person.

"He was out there all day long, practicing those free kicks, his speed, he was sprinting up hills, he had weights on his ankles.''

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother wants son to return to Sporting Lisbon

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Dolores who is the mother of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has explained that she wants her famous son to play once again for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal before she pass on.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his football career on the streets of Portugal before being signed at Sporting Lisbon and it was his superb performances then that made Manchester United to sign him under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Portugal international proved himself during his first stint at Manchester United helping the Red Devils to win the Premier League title and also the Champions League.

But ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Sporting Lisbon, his mother has continued her support for the Portuguese club and many times spotted watching their games.

