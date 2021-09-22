Greekgodx’s biography: age, real name, girlfriend, weight loss

Greekgodx is a popular Twitch streamer, gamer, and YouTuber. He is one of the best-known personalities on the Twitch streaming platform due to the lively commentary in his videos. Most of his content involves reacting to online videos, playing live video games, and doing IRL (in real life) content.

Twitch streamer Greekgodx. Photo: @greekgodx

Source: Instagram

Greekgodx built a large following on online platforms by playing and streaming the multiplayer online game League of Legends. Since then, he has explored several genres of video games, and he has realized massive success in his career.

Profile summary

Full name: Dimitri Raymondo Antonatos

Dimitri Raymondo Antonatos Nickname: Greekgodx

Greekgodx Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: October 6, 1992

October 6, 1992 Age : 29 years (as of 2021)

: 29 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: England, United Kingdom

England, United Kingdom Current residence: Greece

Greece Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’8”

5’8” Height in centimetres: 172

172 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Twitch streamer, YouTuber, Gamer

Twitch streamer, YouTuber, Gamer Net worth: $ 2 million

$ 2 million Twitch: @Greekgodx

@Greekgodx YouTube : Greekgodx

: Greekgodx Twitter: @greekgodx

Greekgodx’s bio

Where is Greekgodx from? He was born in England, the United Kingdom, on October 6, 1992. He did a lot of fishing and hunting while growing up.

What is Greekgodx’s real name?

His real name is Dimitri Raymondo Antonatos.

Greekgodx’s family

The British Twitch streamer has not revealed the names of his parents and siblings. However, on October 16, 2019, Greekgodx’s mom appeared in one of his live streams on Twitch as she jokingly interrupted, saying that he was boring.

Dimitri was embarrassed by his mom's joke. After that, however, the two continued the stream and began to walk around town as they entertained their viewers.

How old is Greekgodx?

Greekgodx’s age is 29 years as of 2021. He celebrated his birthday on October 6.

British Twitch streamer and YouTuber Greekgodx. Photo: @greekgodx

Source: Instagram

Where does Greekgodx live?

As of 2021, Dimitri resides in Greece.

Why is Greekgodx famous?

Dimitri Raymondo Antonatos rose to prominence by playing League of Legends and uploading funny videos on YouTube. Before garnering fame, he used to do casual jobs at a restaurant while at the same time playing H1Z1. Dimitri's fellow players spotted his gaming prowess and advised him to start streaming, and that is how his career kicked off.

Career

Greekgodx started streaming on Twitch in 2011. His prowess in gaming made him a popular figure in the League of Legends battle arena game. His gaming expertise was also evident in several other popular games such as Fortnite Battle Royale, Skyrim, and Grand Theft Auto.

Later on, the British streamer joined the LSF team, where players post short clips of funny, embarrassing, or otherwise notable moments from Twitch and other streaming services. Dimitri was progressing quite well in the platform till September 19, 2019, when he got banned.

Why is Greekgodx banned from LSF? He was banned for making a silly comment about gender, thus violating Twitch's community guidelines.

Did Greekgodx quit Twitch?

No, Dimitri did not quit Streaming on Twitch. He only took a short temporary break from the streaming platform. Why did Greekgodx stop streaming? He wrote on Twitter, saying:

Just to let you know I’m done with streaming for a while because it’s summer I’m not going to sit inside and waste my life streaming. I’ll be back in a month or 2. But I’ll keep everyone updated here. I encourage people to live there lives and stop watching streamers live them 4U

Now, the British streamer is back, so his fans can enjoy watching his live streamers.

Did Greekgodx join TSM?

Yes. He officially partnered with the North American esports organization Team SoloMid (TSM) in February 2020.

Personal life

Currently, Dimitri is currently. He was previously in a relationship, but they broke up in 2018. Greekgodx’s ex-girlfriend is called Kitty, and the two are still friends but are no longer dating.

Greekgodx’s net worth

How much is Greekgodx’s worth? According to WealthyPersons, Dimitri’s net worth is approximated to be around $2 million, but this information is not official.

Greekgodx’s weight loss journey

The British streamer has shed significant weight over the years.

How much weight has Greekgodx lost? Dimitri has successfully lost over 70 pounds in a year following a ketogenic diet that he adopted. He wrote on Twitter:

I was at my lowest point in life but you guys grilling me every day for being fat helped me. i wanted to prove to the world that anything is possible. you can lose weight too i know you are reading this. i promise you. just use me as motivation.

What happened to Greekgodx?

In 2019, Dimitri was banned from LSF Twitch streaming following his hateful comments about gender options. However, he later apologized, saying that he was only joking. Currently, he is streaming on Twitch as he furthers his career as a gamer.

Greekgodx is a successful Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He has made a fortune from his career and is an inspiration to many.

READ ALSO: Late Sy Kravitz’s biography: who was Lenny Kravitz’s father?

Legit.ng recently published an article about the late Sy Kravitz. He was an American TV producer and former US military officer. Sy Kravitz was famous for working with the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) as a film producer.

Sy is also Lenny Kravitz’s father. Find out more about him in his bio.

Source: Legit