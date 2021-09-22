Allen Onyema rewarded the Super Falcons team with the sum of N20muillion for their efforts at the Aisha Buhari tournament

The 99' World Cup team were also presented with cash gifts for producing Nigeria's best outing at the women's World Cup in the United States

Nigeria were shocked in front of their home supporters by South Africa by 4-2 in the final of the tournament played in Lagos

The Super Falcons got a huge compensation from Air Peace President Allen Onyema with the sum of N20million after the Aisha Buhari tournament, Punch, The Guardian.

The reigning African champions finished behind South Africa after losing to the Bayana Bayana team by 4-2 at the Mobalaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

Air Peace President Allen Onyema splashes N20m on Super Falcons 99' squad and current team. Photo by Emmanuel Osodi

Source: Original

Onyema's cash gifts

Half of the N20m is meant for the Falcons 99' set while the remaining 50 per cent is the prize money for the current squad who were runners-up in the competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The 99' squad reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA women's World Cup in the United States led by captain Florence Omagbemi.

The cheques were presented to the team after the conclusion of the tournament after the final game between Nigerian and South Africa was concluded.

Onyema's gesture to the Super Eagles

Meanwhile, the Air Peace boss had presented the sum of N20m to the Super Eagles team after their World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde where Nigeria won by 2-1.

Nigeria defeated Mali in their first game by 2-0 while South Africa produced a dominant display over the Black Queens of Ghana, winning by 3-0.

Bayana Bayana shock Super Falcons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Banyana Banyana of South Africa have won the Aisha Buhari Cup following a breathtaking performance on the final match day, September 21.

The maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s tournament, called the Aisha Buhari Cup (ABC), witnessed a thrilling finale at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Tuesday evening.

All the participating teams played just two matches each with the team with the highest points tally emerging as the champions.

Nigeria's Sports Minister Dare Donates N50m to organizers of Aisha Buhari Cup

Legit.ng also reported that the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, earlier donated N50million to organisers of the Aisha Buhari Cup, an invitational women football tournament for six African countries.

The minister made the announcement on Tuesday, August 31 when the LOC paid a courtesy call to his office in Abuja.

He commended the organisers of the tournament for the wonderful work they had done so far while assuring them that all the necessary support they need would be provided to make the competition a huge success.

Source: Legit.ng