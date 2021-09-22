Fiorentina succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in Serie A to champions Inter in a game that produced a stunning moment

The game took a turn for the worse for Fiorentina after their forward Nicholas Gonzalez was sent off in bizarre fashion

Gonzalez got two quick yellow cards for sarcastically applauding the referee for what he thought was an unfair decision against him

Fiorentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez picked up one of the most bizarre red cards in the Serie A on Tuesday, September 21, against champions Inter Milan.

Forward Nicholas Gonzalez was bizarrely sent off for sarcastically applauding the referee. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti.

The Nerazzuri had to come from behind to claim a crucial win as they continued their push to defend their title.

Fiorentina initially took the lead through Riccardo Sottil, who ghosted in from behind the Inter defence to slot in a low cross.

The goal shook Inter, who, despite struggling for large parts of the game, eventually found the equaliser in the 52nd minute through Matteo Darmian.

Summer signing Edin Dzeko eventually turned the game on its head three minutes later and things went from bad to worse for Fiorentina when Gonzalez was involved in a spat with the referee.

In one of the most comical red cards around, the Argentine was initially fouled and in a spur of frustration, urged the referee to give the Inter player a yellow card.

The referee was having none of it and instead booked the fouled Gonzalez, who did not take the decision lightly.

Gonzalez should have walked away to avoid further confrontation but instead let his feelings get the better of him as he went on to sarcastically applaud the referee for booking him.

Unsurprisingly, the referee booked him for a second time which effectively meant he had to leave the field.

Quite ironically, the 23-year old continued applauding the referee as he walked out of the pitch and had to be restrained by Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu.

It was a disastrous turn of events for Fiorentina, whose red-carded player Gonzalez was one of their best chances at salvaging a draw in a clash that could have gone either way.

Nine minutes after his dismissal, Inter went 3-1 up, ending any hopes of a late comeback.

Balotelli trolls Besiktas manager

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mario Balotelli on Tuesday night, September 21, continued with his controversy on the football pitch.

Balotelli trolled Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcın after scoring for his side in the Turkish League game which ended 3-3.

Back in 2013 while playing for Premier League side Manchester City, Mario Balotelli was among the players who traveled to the United States for pre-season tour.

And while playing against LA Galaxy, Mario Balotelli decided to backheel the ball when played through on goal., hence missing scoring chance.

Former Turkey player Sergen Yalcin was working as a pundit at the time and described the then City forward as 'brainless' for missing that goal-scoring chance.

Fast forward to present day and playing for Adana Demirspor, Balotelli came up against Besiktas, now managed by Yalcin, on Tuesday night, September 21, and celebrated in front of him.

Mario Balotelli got his goal in the 78th minute in the match that ended in a 3-3 draw and ran to the opposition bench to celebrate with his hand on his head.

