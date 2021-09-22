Daniel Amokachi expressed joy having spotted a clip showing fans of Turkish outfit Besiktas singing and chanting his name

The former Nigerian international took to his Instagram handle to share the footage saying he feels honoured

Nicknamed ‘The Bull’, Amokachi was a cult hero at the Super Ligue club where he played 77 league matches and scored 19 goals

Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi has expressed delight having shared a clip showing fans of Besiktas football club chanting and singing his name.

Amokachi signed for the Turkish Super Lig outfit back in 1996 and played for three years scoring 19 goals in 77 league appearances for the club, The Cable reports.

During his spell at the club, the Nigerian ex-international was a cult hero as he scored some of their most important goals helping them to win the Turkish cup in the 1997/98 season.

Daniel Amokachi in action for Besiktas. Photo: Pascal Guyot

Source: Getty Images

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to disclose to his over 94,000 followers that he feels honoured to receive such love from fans at his former club.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He wrote:

“This kind of love na only God Ooo... 25yrs ago I signed for Besiktas. Year 2020 the love continues, I am honoured.”

Turkish fans name restaurant in Germany after Nigeria's Daniel Amokachi

The former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi recently expressed joy after Turkish fans opened a restaurant in Germany and named it after the Nigerian football legend.

Daniel Amokachi moved to Turkey in 1996 where he joined Besiktas and played 77 games for the Turkish giants netting 19 goals.

He won the Turkish Cup in 1997/98 with Besiktas and also registered his name in the history books of the club as the first African to do so.

According to the information Daniel Amokachi provided, the restaurant is in Hanover and he thanked those in charge for the honour given to him.

Daniel Amokachi shares throwback picture of himself and Jay Jay Okocha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles' forward Daniel Amokachi has shared a throwback photo of himself having awesome moments with his aunt who is now late.

His former teammate Jay Jay Okocha could also been seen in the snap as Amokachi noted that he shared the picture because it’s a Thursday.

Throwback Thursday or TBT is a social-media trend when users, on Thursdays, post photographs or recollections of the past under the #throwbackthursday, #tbt, or #throwback hashtags.

Source: Legit.ng