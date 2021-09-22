Martin Odegaard has had a bright start to life since returning to Arsenal on a permanent deal from Real Madrid

The midfielder played a key part in the Gunners' stunning win over Burnley at the weekend as he scored the decisive goal

Mikel Arteta has now backed the youngster for greatness, hailing his leadership qualities on the pitch

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has showered praises on Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard for his impressive displays since he joined the club permanently in the summer.

The 22-year-old powered home an unstoppable freekick that earned the Gunners their second straight Premier League win at Turf Moor after a disastrous start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Odegaard was among six players who joined the North Londoners in the summer for £150 million as they plan to create a team with more youngsters that can build a foundation for the club's future success according to Mirror UK.

Martin Odegaard has had a bright start to life since returning to Arsenal on a permanent deal from Real Madrid. Photo: Getty Images.

What Mikel Arteta said

However, it was not just his goal that left Arteta impressed, with the Spaniard singling out the midfielder's leadership qualities he has evidenced. Arteta explained:

“I think we are building some leadership in the group. It’s a really young group, with a lot of players under 23.

“Martin has this capacity to do that with his talent, taking the ball in moments where others probably refuse to, but as well with his attitude, his rhythm, and the way he presses and puts people under pressure."

Arsenal host Wimbledon in their EFL Cup third-round at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, September 22.

