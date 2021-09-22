Chelsea have widely been backed to challenge for the Premier League title this season under Thomas Tuchel

However, according to Steve McManaman, the Blues may struggle to match the capacity of Liverpool and Man City

Chelsea are yet to suffer defeat thus far this season and currently top the standings with 13 points

Steve McManaman has snubbed Chelsea from his list of clubs he believes are favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

Chelsea are among only three teams yet to taste defeat in the domestic league thus far after five rounds of matches.

The Blues appear to have built on the momentum from last season when they conquered Europe to win the Champions League.

Chelsea have enjoyed a strong start to the new season and currently top the standings with 13 points. photo: Getty Images.

Thomas Tuchel's men have already collected 13 points after four wins and a draw, an incredible feat which has them on the summit of the log ahead of Liverpool and Man United.

However, McManaman contends Liverpool and Man City are the frontrunners for the Premier League title, snubbing both Man United and Chelsea.

Whereas he conceded the Blues have a chance to challenge for the crown, the former Liverpool ace insisted they need to remain at a consistently higher level for longer in order to lift the title.

He told HorseRacing.net:

"At the start of the season, I thought Liverpool were favourites for the Premier League title this year. If everybody remains fit and well then Liverpool, as well as Manchester City, will be the favourites as they’ve set the standard over the last few seasons.

"Chelsea have improved their starting eleven by signing Romelu Lukaku and his signing can take them up a level.

"However, they’re going to find it difficult to get ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. Those two sides do it consistently over the last couple of years, whereas I haven’t seen Chelsea be at that level for a good while."

