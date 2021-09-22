Edouard Mendy was not in action as Chelsea hammered rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at the weekend

The Senegalese goalkeeper is understood to have injured his hip during the Blues' UCL meeting with Zenit St. Petersburg

The 27-year-old is not expected to play any role when they take on Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup

The keeper has played a key part in Chelsea's impressive start to the season that has seen them concede only once

Thomas Tuchel is keeping his fingers crossed regarding Edouard Mendy's fitness as Chelsea prepare to take on rivals Man City this weekend.

Mendy is understood to have injured his hip during the Blues' UCL meeting with Zenit St. Petersburg. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mendy, who is the Blues first choice goalkeeper missed his side's 3-0 comfortable win over Tottenham Hotspur during the London derby.

According to Metro UK, the shot-stopper picked a hip injury while in action against Zenit St. Petersburg during the Champions League last Tuesday.

Mendy has been in perfect shape for the west Londoners this season, conceding only once thus far in four Premier League matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kepa Arrizabalaga was started between the sticks against Spurs, and the Spaniard is expected to keep his place when Chelsea take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, September 22.

However, Tuchel is hopeful Mendy will be able to shake off his injury and be fit in time to face City.

"Mendy cannot play, he’s not in training so far," Tuchel said at a press conference ahead of the Aston Villa meeting.

"Our hope is to Integrate him back into individual training hopefully tomorrow and then team training later in the week.

"We will try to do everything we can for Saturday [vs Manchester City], but he’s not ready yet," he added.

Alonso's new gesture to fight against racism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Marcos Alonso has explained that he believes the anti-racism protest widely seen before kick-offs at matches has now lost its impact, Sports Bible.

The Chelsea defender who has featured in all seven games for the Blues this season is choosing to make his own gesture to fight racial discrimination.

"I am fully against racism and I'm against every type of discrimination, and I just prefer to put my finger to the badge where it says no to racism, like they do in some other sports and football in other countries,"

"I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody."

Source: Legit